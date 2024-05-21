Alleged crime spree in Larne
A man is accused of a crime spree in Larne.
James McCambridge (24), of Edward Avenue in the town, is charged in relation to July 28-30 last year.
He is charged with burglary at a dwelling at Roddens Court; garages at Dunboyne Gardens and Edward Avenue and a shed at Roddens Court.
He is charged with attempted burglary of a dwelling at Roddens Court; interfering with a vehicle at Roddens Court; and theft of tools.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, the case was adjourned to June 27.