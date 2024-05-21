Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is accused of a crime spree in Larne.

James McCambridge (24), of Edward Avenue in the town, is charged in relation to July 28-30 last year.

He is charged with burglary at a dwelling at Roddens Court; garages at Dunboyne Gardens and Edward Avenue and a shed at Roddens Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is charged with attempted burglary of a dwelling at Roddens Court; interfering with a vehicle at Roddens Court; and theft of tools.