Alleged criminal damage at Jehovah Witness Hall in Larne

Karl Anthony Hugh McCormick (31), of Seacourt Road, is also charged with causing criminal damage to a Council building at Seacourt in Larne and he is further accused of causing criminal damage to a door at an address at Seacourt Road.
The charges relate to January 18 this year.
Full details regarding the charges have yet to be given to the court.
A defence lawyer said the defendant has been granted bail subject to an address being approved by police.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court it was adjourned to March 3.