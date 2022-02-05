Alleged criminal damage at Jehovah Witness Hall in Larne

A Larne man is accused of causing criminal damage to walls at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Seacliff Road in the town.

Karl Anthony Hugh McCormick (31), of Seacourt Road, is also charged with causing criminal damage to a Council building at Seacourt in Larne and he is further accused of causing criminal damage to a door at an address at Seacourt Road.

The charges relate to January 18 this year.

Full details regarding the charges have yet to be given to the court.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has been granted bail subject to an address being approved by police.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court it was adjourned to March 3.