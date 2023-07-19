A man accused of disorderly behaviour at Belfast International Airport is set to contest his case on August 23.

John Payne (50), of Nuthatch Chase, Colchester, is also charged with assaulting a female; assaulting a police officer; resisting another police officer; and entering a 'restricted zone' at the airport without permission.

The charges relate to March 30 this year.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. The court heard there are seven witnesses.

A man is accused of disorderly behaviour at Belfast International Airport. Photo by: Google

A defence lawyer said there was "footage" involved in the case.