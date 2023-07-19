Register
Alleged disorderly behaviour at airport

A man accused of disorderly behaviour at Belfast International Airport is set to contest his case on August 23.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:05 BST

John Payne (50), of Nuthatch Chase, Colchester, is also charged with assaulting a female; assaulting a police officer; resisting another police officer; and entering a 'restricted zone' at the airport without permission.

The charges relate to March 30 this year.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. The court heard there are seven witnesses.

A man is accused of disorderly behaviour at Belfast International Airport. Photo by: GoogleA man is accused of disorderly behaviour at Belfast International Airport. Photo by: Google
A defence lawyer said there was "footage" involved in the case.

The court heard there was an alleged "racial element".