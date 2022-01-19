Alleged ill-treatment of patients related cases are further adjourned

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

They are: Darren James O’Kane (33), of Creeve Court, Randalstown; James Patrick David Houston (36), of Elliotts Place, Strangford; Darren O’Loan (35), of Aghaboy Gardens, Antrim town; Stephen Nixon (unknown age), of Creevy Avenue, Belfast; Dorothy Irwin (58), of Glenburn Avenue, Glynn; Naoife Donnelly (38), of Red Row, Randalstown; Aaron McFetridge (36), of Rosses Stables, Ballymena; Danielle Gallagher (30), of Dermont Crescent, Newtownabbey.

The cases were listed at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

Charges include ‘hospital staff ill-treating mental patients’; ‘wilfully neglecting mental patients’; ‘false imprisonment’ and ‘making false entries on mental health documents’.

A prosecution lawyer told an earlier hearing there were 131 charges.

He said there was “CCTV” involved in the case.

A defence lawyer told the earlier hearing there were “almost 7,000 pages of evidence”.

The cases have been adjourned to various dates including January 25.