A man is accused of looting two homes during a riot in Ballymena and allegedly stealing a bicycle, a chair and tins of paint.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Brian Gamble (40), formerly with an address listed as Ard-na-Maine in Cullybackey but now given as Manor Street in Belfast, is alleged to have committed burglary at two properties at Clonavon Terrace on June 9 this year.

He is also charged with causing criminal damage to windows at two other homes at Clonavon Terrace and entering one of those dwellings with intent to do unlawful damage on June 9 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on June 9 he is charged with riotous behaviour in the Clonavon Terrace area. He is also charged with riotous assembly, theft of police handcuffs and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Police responding to disorder in Ballymena in June. Photo: Pacemaker

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 31, via video link from prison. A previous court was told that when he was being arrested he escaped with handcuffs still attached.

He was allegedly seen lifting bottles from a bin in the North Street area and attempting to lift masonry "during violent disorder".

The defendant ran from police when challenged "pulling off a balaclava" and was recognised by officers who "called out his name".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was restrained and struggled violently and attempted to break free with handcuffs attached to a hand.

The officer added: "A large crowd of persons, numbering several hundred, then charged at police in an attempt to free the defendant."

The five police officers present retreated "before the crowd became too aggressive" and the "police feared for their safety".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant ran off into the crowd with the handcuffs still attached. They were not retrieved.

When arrested the defendant "made admissions to resisting police and fleeing with police handcuffs" and he "admitted concealing his identity" but "denied attempting to collect materials to throw and being involved in the riot".

The officer said that a trawl of footage showed that the defendant was "involved in riot" at another stage on June 9. He was not wearing a mask at Clonavon Road "and can be seen at the front of a crowd of hundreds of persons placing items onto a burning barricade in front of police lines".

She said that the defendant was then passed a balaclava which he put on and "continues to engage in throwing items during a sustained attack on police along with a group of other masked persons".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that it had been "racially-aggravated public disorder" which resulted in "significant damage to property" and injury to police officers.

The defendant had 35 previous convictions including disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

A defence barrister told the earlier court that the defendant is "registered disabled" and due to ongoing mental health issues "had a psychotic episode in prison".

No application was made for bail on Thursday and the defendant was further remanded in custody until Thursday, August 14.