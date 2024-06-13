Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman is accused of stealing medication from the 'Northern Health and Social Care Trust'.

Alison Jayne Marshall (48), of Old Castle Court in Portrush, is charged in relation to September 11-18 last year.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, June 11.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence lawyer said it was a "serious" charge which was allegedly a "breach of trust case, theft from the doctor".