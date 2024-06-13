Alleged theft of medication from the ‘Northern Health Trust’
A woman is accused of stealing medication from the 'Northern Health and Social Care Trust'.
Alison Jayne Marshall (48), of Old Castle Court in Portrush, is charged in relation to September 11-18 last year.
The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, June 11.
A defence lawyer said it was a "serious" charge which was allegedly a "breach of trust case, theft from the doctor".
No further details were given to the court and the case was adjourned to June 25.