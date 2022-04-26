The 23-year-old, who sits as a councillor on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said the police were investigating the incident.

Cllr Tennyson, who is standing as a candidate in the NI Assembly elections in the Upper Bann constituency, said his Alliance Party colleague Peter Lavery had been approached while canvassing on Saturday.

Eoin explained that while they were in the Hollows area of Lurgan off the Gilford Road, Peter was approached.

“We obviously had just dropped a leaflet or someone hadn’t answered the door and we had moved on. I had walked up on ahead up the street. Somebody came out of the house then and approached Peter. They basically said, ‘this is a Protestant area. What are you doing here. We don’t want you here and basically we would advise you to leave.”

Eoin added that it seemed sinister and Peter wrote down what was said.

“Then another person arrived at the door and was on the phone and they observed us (the two of them) as we finished knocking doors in the remainder of that part of the Hollows.

“We just continued on as we were and remained vigilant. Once the session was over then we did report it to police.

“It was sinister. We definitely felt very uncomfortable but we won’t let it deter us.

“The irony was that the response in the estate was very good and this was just a pair of self-appointed community gate keepers who apparently didn’t want us there.”

