Altercation at Lodge Road roundabout

Police are appealing for information following reports of an assault in Coleraine on Monday (March 21).

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:18 am
PSNI Inspector Smyth said: “It was reported that two males were involved in an altercation on Monday evening, some time around 5.55pm.

“It is believed the altercation took place in Lodge Road roundabout area of the town.

“We are in the initial stages of an investigation and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1558 of 21/03/2022. We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam which may assist our investigation”.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

