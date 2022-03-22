Altercation at Lodge Road roundabout

PSNI Inspector Smyth said: “It was reported that two males were involved in an altercation on Monday evening, some time around 5.55pm.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

“We are in the initial stages of an investigation and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1558 of 21/03/2022. We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam which may assist our investigation”.