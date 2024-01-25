Watch more of our videos on Shots!

William (Bill) Finlay, of Old Forde Gardens in Whitehead, was sentenced today (Thursday) at Belfast Crown Court for the murder of his former partner, Ms Nelson, in April 2022.

The 68-year-old defendant, who was handed a life sentence last November after pleading guilty to murder aggravated by domestic abuse, was told he will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

In a statement issued through the PSNI, Ms Nelson’s family said: “On Saturday the 16th of April 2022 our lives changed forever. Our beautiful mum Alyson was brutally murdered in her own home – the very place she should have felt most safe and secure. That day she was stolen away from us forever.

Alyson Nelson. Photo issued by PSNI

"There have, and will continue to be, so many family occasions that she should have been a big part of. She’ll never again be able to celebrate the birthdays, the Christmases, the barbecues or any of the other family get-togethers that she used to love and look forward to so much.

“Today is bittersweet. It may well be the conclusion of legal proceedings, and for that we are relieved. But for us as a family, the pain and sorrow caused by the loss of our mum, sister, nanny and friend is immeasurable – and it will continue to be so in the weeks, months and even the years ahead. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her."

The family went on to thank the members of the public who first raised the alarm and began administering first aid, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance NI and the PSNI.

They added: “We want to thank the serious crime detectives and family liaison officers that have been in regular contact with us over the course of their investigation and also during legal proceedings. We’re also appreciative of the Public Prosecution Service and their legal teams.

“Finally, we would like to say a massive thank you to all our friends, family members, work colleagues and the wider community of Whitehead and beyond who have shown so much love and support to our family over the past 21 months. We appreciate it more than we can articulate.”

Finlay stabbed Ms Nelson seven times after entering her house in Whitehead through the unlocked front door. The court heard the murder was committed following a relationship that had ended 18 months previously.

PPS Senior Public Prosecutor Keith Harbinson said: “Finlay went armed with a knife from his kitchen to Ms Nelson’s house early on the evening of 16th April 2022. He carried out a shocking and violent attack on his defenceless victim in her own home, stabbing her seven times in less than a minute.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland investigation uncovered extensive evidence including the knife Finlay used, forensic and witness evidence, and footage from a doorbell camera at Ms Nelson’s home. This footage showed the defendant arriving at the house in Victoria Avenue and leaving a minute later, wiping down the knife he had used to stab her.

“The prosecution team including senior counsel worked collaboratively with police, using the evidence they gathered to build a compelling case for court against Finlay, which led to his guilty plea in November 2023.

“Finlay murdered Ms Nelson following the end of their relationship. There should be no place in society for domestic abuse. We always take domestic abuse, including violence perpetrated by a partner or former partner, very seriously and consider it to be an aggravating factor in a case.

“This case had the most serious and tragic outcome there can be, however domestic abuse can take many forms. Prosecuting domestic abuse offences and bringing offenders to justice where there is the evidence to do so is a key priority for the PPS.

“Finlay’s brutal actions have left Ms Nelson’s friends and family, including her four children, and the wider community in Whitehead, of which she was a much-respected member, devastated. I would like to thank Ms Nelson’s family for their dignity throughout these proceedings. I hope that the conclusion of the court case brings them some comfort as they continue to try and cope with their loss.”

Meanwhile police welcomed the sentence handed down as Finlay became the first person in the province to be convicted of the offence under the Domestic Abuse and Civil Proceedings Act (Northern Ireland) 2021.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Alyson Nelson, who was 64 years old, was attacked by William Finlay on Saturday, 16 April, 2022. She was stabbed multiple times, in her own home in the village of Whitehead. A place she should have been safe. Officers responded, along with other emergency service colleagues. Sadly, despite valiant efforts to save Ms Nelson, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Alyson was a much-loved mother, grandmother and sister. The entire family has suffered a huge loss, made all the more agonising by the cruel way in which her life was taken. Friends and local people, too, have lost a loved one.”

Detective Inspector Griffin continued: “William Finlay and Alyson had previously been in a relationship, which had ended over a year before the fatal stabbing took place. As a result, he is the first person in Northern Ireland to be convicted and sentenced for murder aggravated by domestic abuse under new legislation.”