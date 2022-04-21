Alyson Nelson: man in court charged with ‘domestic abuse’ murder

Ms Nelson, 64, was stabbed to death at a house in Whitehead last weekend.

Emergency services were called to the property at Victoria Avenue shortly after 6pm on Saturday, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Finlay, of Old Forde Gardens in Whitehead, was arrested and questioned for three days by detectives investigating her death.

Alyson Nelson.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (April 20) to face a charge of murdering the grandmother.

It was put to him that “the offence is aggravated by the reason of involving domestic abuse” - a legislative feature newly incorporated into law in Northern Ireland.

Due to suffering from hearing loss, Finlay was brought into the dock to ensure he fully understood the proceedings.

Handcuffed and dressed in a grey, prison-style tracksuit, the retired defendant spoke only to confirm that he understood the charge.

An investigating detective said she could connect him to the alleged murder.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding Ms Nelson’s death were disclosed during a hearing which lasted less than two minutes.

Defence barrister Neil Moore put no questions to the detective.

He added: “I can also indicate, having consulted with Mr Finlay, there will be no application for bail at this stage.”

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter remanded the accused in custody until May 18.