Alyson Nelson murder: police granted more time for questioning

Ms Nelson was found stabbed in a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead on Saturday (April 16) around 6.10pm.

PSNI officers attended the incident along with emergency services colleagues, but Ms Nelson was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A man arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Alyson Nelson.

Detective Inspector Foreman said: “As part of our investigation, we would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Victoria Avenue, Edward Road, Balmoral Avenue, Kings Road or Islandmagee Road on Saturday between 5pm-7pm and has dashcam footage, or who has premises in that area with CCTV to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1502 of 16/04/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/