Alyson Nelson murder: police granted more time for questioning

Detectives investigating the death of 64-year-old Alyson Nelson in Whitehead have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a man in his 60s.

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:36 pm
Updated Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:44 pm

Ms Nelson was found stabbed in a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead on Saturday (April 16) around 6.10pm.

PSNI officers attended the incident along with emergency services colleagues, but Ms Nelson was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A man arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Alyson Nelson.

Detective Inspector Foreman said: “As part of our investigation, we would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Victoria Avenue, Edward Road, Balmoral Avenue, Kings Road or Islandmagee Road on Saturday between 5pm-7pm and has dashcam footage, or who has premises in that area with CCTV to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1502 of 16/04/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Alyson Nelson in Whitehead. Police were called to a house in Victoria Avenue on Saturday after receiving reports of a stabbing. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press