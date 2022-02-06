Amazon driver off the road for insurance offence

Thirty-four-year-old Alin Ionut Pantu from Millburn Street, Cookstown, admitted a charge of having no insurance.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop also imposed a £300 fine and ordered the defendant to pay a £15 offender levy.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told that on July 26 last year, police observed a BMW car travelling on the Fairhill Road, Cookstown, in the direction of James Street.

Prosecuting counsel said checks on the police data base showed there was no insurance for the vehicle as it had lapsed on June 3 because the defendant had failed to produce evidence of a no claims bonus.

She said that the defendant had made no reply to police and his vehicle was then seized for no insurance.

The prosecutor said the defendant also had a conviction and penalty point for a speeding offence on June 9, 2020.

Admitting the offence defence lawyer Liam McStay said the insurance had been cancelled by the company without notice.

Mr McStay explained that the defendant did not know this had happened until he was stopped.

He said the defendant is a hardworking man who delivered for Amazon and hoped to hold on to his job. The lawyer said the defendant lived in Cookstown with his wife who was also in employment.

Mr McStay pleaded with the court not to impose a lengthy disqualification and to allow the defendant to carry on providing for his family.