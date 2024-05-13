Amazon Prime strongman Sean O'Hagan admits assaulting his ex-partner
Sean O’Hagan was due to go on trial at Newry Crown Court, sitting at Craigavon, on Monday, but after a jury were sworn in, defence KC Eugene Grant asked for the 34-year-old to be re-arraigned on six of the charges against him.
Standing in the dock wearing a blue suit and towering over the prison officer standing beside him, O’Hagan, from Church View Way, Laurencetown in Craigavon, entered guilty pleas to two counts of common assault of his ex-partner, two of causing criminal damage to her car as well as single charges of harassment and driving dangerously on Meadow Bank in Banbridge, all committed between June between 10-15 last year.
Following the admissions, prosecuting KC Geraldine McCullough asked for further charges of robbery and a domestic abuse offence to be marked as ‘left on the books’, an application which was granted by Judge Paul Ramsey KC.
Freeing O’Hagan on bail, the judge adjourned the case to allow Probation to compile a pre-sentence report.
He told the strongman he would pass sentence on July 1 and advised him to fully cooperate with the Probation Board when they come to interview him for the report.
Just last month Judge Ramsey had varied O’Hagan’s bail conditions to allow him to travel to the Caribbean to compete in the Strongman Champions League which is shown on Amazon Prime TV.
The competition in Fort-de-France on the Carribean island of Martinique was the first of a dozen rounds of the SCL and could potentially see O’Hagan travel around the world to compete in Holland, Portugal, Serbia, Cyprus, England, Finland and South Africa before the final in November.
If he manages to top the league, O’Hagan stands to win $350,000.
Hailing from Loughbrickland and standing at just under 7’ tall, O’Hagan is widely considered to be the tallest of the world’s active and competing strongmen.
O'Hagan's first major success was becoming Ulster's Strongman Man in 2014 when he was 24 years old, making him the competition’s youngest winner and he followed that up by winning Ireland's Strongest Man in 2015.
In 2016, O'Hagan began competing in an international strongman competition, finishing 31st in the Strongman world rankings. In 2017, he qualified for the Strongman Champions League World Finals in Mexico. After 18 matches in various locations across the globe, with his best finish being fourth, he finished ninth in the world final and jumped to 20th strongest man in the world rankings with 71 points.
O'Hagan won the 2020 World's Strongest Viking competition in Fefor, Norway.