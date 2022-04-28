Ammo and ‘bangers’ found in Mid Ulster police search

Mark Hynes (40), of Carsonville Drive, admitted charges of possessing the ammunition and fireworks without a licence on October 15 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (April 20) that police entered the address with a warrant and during a search of the premises found ammunition, including shotgun cartridges, and bullet heads along with three ‘bangers’. Counsel said a further search was carried out and more ammunition was found in the house.

She said the defendant was arrested and taken to Antrim custody suite where he was interviewed and told police that he really loved guns and “all that stuff”. He said he did not know he required a licence for the ‘bangers.’

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courhouse in Derry / Londonderry.

Defence lawyer Dean Mooney assured the court that there was “nothing more sinister than this”.

He said: ”At first blush the court may think that there was something more sinister to this but I can assure it this is not the case.”

Mr Mooney said Hynes was into clay pigeon shooting and had made a full admission to the police. He added that the ‘bangers’ had been in the house for sometime.