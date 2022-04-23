Anger as pro-Russian graffiti is sprayed at iconic Northern Irish site

Slogans appeared on the road at the iconic site, known across the globe for its appearance in Game of Thrones.

DUP North Antrim Assembly candidate Mervyn Storey described it as “a wanton act of vandalism at one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic locations”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is completely at odds with the warm welcome our local community provide to tourists from all over the world who come to see what the Dark Hedges and the north coast have to offer,” he said.

Graffiti at the iconic Dark Hedges in north Antrim. Picture: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia.

Mr Storey also stressed that refugees from war-torn Ukraine were being warmly received in the local area.

“This week I was pleased to be able to welcome refugees from Ukraine into my own church community.

“It is despicable that they should have to encounter this type of behaviour glorifying Russia’s oppressive campaign of terror in their homeland. Our support must be with the people of Ukraine.