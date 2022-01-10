Michelle’s Kitchen in Tullygally was devasted in a blaze on December 30 and just hours later criminals used an angle-grinder to gain entry to nearby shops.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a break in that occurred within the Tullygally shopping complex.

“It is believed that an unknown number of persons have attempted to gain access to a commercial property between the hours of 11pm on 01/01/2022 and 7am on 02/01/2022.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Michelle's Kitchen, Tullygally Shops, Craigavon.

“Damage was caused to a rear door of the property and it is suspected that a power tool similar to an angle grinder was used to cause this damage.

“Thankfully the business is still able to serve the local community, however this incident could have been a lot worse where the business owners could have lost their livelihood and the local community losing a valuable resource.”

A spokesperson for Meadowbrook Residents Association said that night: “The residents committee would like to send our thoughts to the owner and staff of our local Chippy Michelle’s kitchen after a fire had damaged it this evening.

“Hopefully the damage isn’t as bad as it looks and hopefully our local shop has avoided any damage also as the local community would be lost without you all.

“We hope you are all up and running in no time and main thing is no one was injured”

Organisers of the GoFundMe pagesaid: “As most of you may already know, on the night of December 30th our local chip shop “Michelles Kitchen” Tullygally/Craigavon unfortunately caught fire.

“We are helping to raise money to help our local business man Paul with costs of damage due to the tragic fire.

“Michelles Kitchen Tullygally has served our local community and more for many years!

The NI Fire and Rescue Service attend a blaze at Tullygally shops in Craigavon.

“We all have came together to try help in any way that we can, all is appreciated and we hope to see our local business up and running again soon!!”

So far the page has raised £505

The PSNI said: “If you believe you may have seen, heard or have any information regarding the above, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number: 420 of 02/01/2022.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”