An angler was found guilty of fishing offences and fined a total of £541 at Laganside Magistrates Court on Tuesday (May 23).

Aurel Ciurar (23), of Ava Park, Belfast, was convicted in his absence of five breaches of legislation under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966 and Public Angling Estate (PAE) Byelaws 2005.

The breaches were unlicensed fishing; fishing on DAERA’s waters without a permit; failing to provide his name and address; obstructing and impeding an authorised person, and using unpermitted fishing methods.

On April 29, 2022, DAERA fisheries protection officers were on routine patrol at North Woodburn Reservoir, Carrickfergus, when they observed Ciurar along with another unidentified male fishing with a number of fishing rods.

North Woodburn Reservoir. Image by Google

Both men refused to provide officers with their details to enable checks to take place to ensure they had the correct fishing license and permissions to fish legally at the location. Their fishing equipment was seized as a result of failing to provide their names and addresses. They were also found to be using sweetcorn as bait, which is not permitted.

Officers were able to identify Ciurar by using the registration details of the vehicle the men used to leave the location. The identity of the second man has never been confirmed.