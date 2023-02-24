Anglers have been advised to be cautious after police revealed a 'magnet fisherman' discovered a WWII device

Anglers on the River Lagan are being warned to be cautious after police revealed a viable WWII hand-grenade was discovered by a magnet fisherman.

The unusual catch was found on the Bridget Street area of the popular Lambeg walkway on Sunday February 19.

The scene was closed off for some time while army technical officers dealt with the historic explosive.

Downshire East councillor, Alex Swan (UUP) who is on the board of the Lagan Valley Regional Park said: “I would be concerned that potentially other devices could be found, though perhaps not likely it remains a possibility.

Councillor Alex Swan pictured close to where the WWII grenade was found in the River Lagan

“After the recent discovery people should be cautious when magnet fishing in the waterway or indeed angling of any kind.

“If anyone finds a suspicious device I would urge them to contact the PSNI and not to be tempted to take the any such object away from the scene, for their own safety and that of others.”It is not known at this time how the device came to be in the location.

PSNI Inspector Donnelly said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object located at the Bridge Street area of Lisburn on Sunday afternoon, February 19.

“A number of cordons were put in place, as a historic WW2-type grenade was located by a member of the public who was magnet fishing in the area.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and a controlled explosion was carried out on the object, which had been confirmed as viable and was subsequently taken away by police.

