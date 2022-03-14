Police said the young man was assaulted by a gang of youths in the Lake Road area of Craigavon on Saturday afternoon.

IA PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an assault at 4.45pm on Saturday, 12th March within the vicinity of Lake Road, Craigavon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was reported a young male was assaulted by a group of youths which left swelling to his ear and a missing tooth. He was left badly shaken by the incident.

Car damaged during trouble in the Brownstown area of Portadown on Saturday.

“Shortly before 5.20pm police also received a report of around 30 youths gathered under a bridge within the Lake Road area.

“The youths were reported to be drinking, making a lot of noise and also smashing bottles in the area.

“Police then received a further report shortly before 8.55pm of anti-social behaviour within the vicinity of Lakeview Park, Craigavon.

“It was reported a group of youths had gathered in the underpass and were causing a disturbance.

Door damaged during trouble in the Brownstown area of Portadown on Saturday.

“When police arrived, there were no youths in the area.”

Inspector Peters said: “Police are aware of issues of anti-social behaviour involving youths at the weekend in Craigavon and enquiries are ongoing.

“Never mind the safety of this young male, anyone involved in anti-social behaviour or any activity that is outside the law could find themselves with a criminal record which could ultimately affect travel, education and employment opportunities in the future.

“Parents do you know where your young people are, who they are with and what are they doing?

“I would encourage everyone to report incidents of anti-social behaviour. These reports create opportunities for intervention and prevention by police and other partners. Anyone who has any information on the assault or anti-social behaviour in the area to report the matter by calling 101 and quoting 1214 of 12/03/22.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Meanwhile police in Portadown have urged parents to know where their children are after another spate of damage in the Brownstown area.

Writing on Facebook, the PSNI said: “Saturday evening we have reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in the Brownstown area of Portadown.

“The victims reporting these incidents have real cause to be upset, whilst we investigate we also appeal to parents, know where your child is and what they are doing.

One woman said the youths were ‘an absolute disgrace’.

She described them kicking shutters and booting back doors.

“That poor girl’s car is left terribly damaged and she was terribly shaken. I feel sorry for the residents living there having to put up with this. And such a mouthful when you try to tell them to go away.”

-