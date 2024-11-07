Antrim: 1100-litre Western Yanmar water bowser stolen from industrial estate
Police in Antrim are appealing for information following the report of a stolen 1100-litre Western Yanmar water bowser.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “This occurred at a commercial property at Greystone Industrial Estate in the town at around half six in the evening on Tuesday 5th November 2024.
"Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have saw the water bowser in transit on the main Greystone Road or with Dash Cam footage of it.
“If you have any information in relation to this please contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1225 6/11/24.”