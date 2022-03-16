Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP campaign highlights domestic abuse

The initiative is aimed at raising awareness that anyone can be a victim of domestic abuse regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, background or religion.

Domestic abuse incidents have tended to increase each year since 2004/05 and have reached nearly one and a half times that figure in 2020/21.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb MBE JP, said: “Domestic abuse should not be accepted at any level, it knows no boundaries. Anyone can fall victim to Domestic Abuse and as a society we need to join together to convey a clear message, there are no circumstances where this is acceptable. I would urge all victims to come forward and seek the help and support they need and deserve. Through this campaign we want to send a clear message - ‘It is Never OK’.

The ‘Domestic Abuse It is Never OK’ campaign runs until April 1.

“I feel strongly about the need to raise awareness on the subject of Domestic Abuse and to convey that it has no place in society today or ever.”

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Stephen Ross added: “Recent domestic violence figures reported by the PSNI, in particular those reported over the Covid pandemic, have been alarming.

“I welcome this campaign by the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, particularly in relation to the message that anyone can be a victim, male or female. I would urge all those affected by domestic abuse to come forward and make use of the support services that are available.”

Rhonda Lusty from Men’s Advisory Project NI (MAP NI), explained: “Domestic abuse is the largest crime dealt with by the PSNI. One in six men will have faced domestic abuse at some point in their lifetime. Indeed 31 per cent of the domestic abuse crimes, known to the PSNI last year, happened to men and sadly each year men and boys will lose their lives to domestic abuse.

“Men remain largely unacknowledged victims, their pain and experiences often going unseen. Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the PCSP take domestic abuse seriously, for all victims.

“Their strong messages of support to men who have faced or are enduring domestic abuse is life changing. Domestic abuse is never okay and there can be no excuse made for it. MAP NI are grateful for the impactful support and understanding provided by the PCSP.”

Women’s Aid, Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey (ABCLN) CEO, Rosemary Magill said: “In Northern Ireland 31,196 domestic abuse incidents were record by the PSNI during 2020-21.

“On average PSNI respond to one incident every 17 minutes. For every incident, we know the impact on women and children living with domestic abuse can be devastating. Twelve women have been murdered in NI since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We welcome this campaign by the PSCP and want to get the message out there for anyone affected by domestic abuse that you are not alone. Women’s Aid ABCLN is here for you and help is available. For more information and support you can call Women’s Aid ABCLN on 028 25 632136.”

Domestic abuse is identified as threatening, controlling, coercive behaviour, violence or abuse (psychological, virtual, physical, verbal, sexual, financial or emotional) inflicted on anyone by a current or former intimate partner or family member.

For more information, or if you require support, visit www.mapni.co.uk or call the free helpline 0808 802 1414.