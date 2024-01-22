Antrim Area Hospital doctor changes his plea in relation to dangerous driving charge
At Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on December 5 last year, when he was self-represented, Colin Winter (49), of Antrim Road in Lisburn, had admitted a charge of dangerous driving in relation to 7.35am on January 30 in 2021 at the Tully Road near Crumlin.
The December 5 court heard when police stopped the defendant he said he was a doctor "in a hurry to commence a shift at Antrim Area Hospital”.
The defendant returned to court on December 12, that time with a solicitor, and it was heard he wished to apply to vacate his guilty plea to dangerous driving.
At court on January 16, District Judge Nigel Broderick said "not without some hesitation because I don't do this lightly" he was allowing the application to vacate the plea.
The judge said the main reason for doing so was because the defendant was a "litigant in person" at the December 5 court and "may not have realised the consequences of entering a plea to the charge were an automatic disqualification for 12 months and I do recall it did seem to take him by surprise".
The judge said it was a "classic example" that someone coming to court to face a "serious charge" should consider taking legal advice "and not think that they can deal with it themselves".
The defendant has now pleaded not guilty to the dangerous driving charge and the case was adjourned to January 30 to fix a date for a contest.