Antrim Area Hospital patient caught with cannabis

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Jan 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 12:19 BST
A hospital patient was caught with cannabis.

Leanne McFall (47), of Lanntara in Ballymena, was detected at Antrim Area Hospital on August 15 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police received a report from hospital staff at Antrim Area Hospital that there was a strong smell of cannabis from the defendant who was a patient in a ward.

The defendant handed over a joint to staff. Later she had gone for a smoke and "this time the defendant threw a joint on the ground".

The defendant, who had a record, was fined £100.

