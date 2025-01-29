Antrim Area Hospital patient caught with cannabis
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A hospital patient was caught with cannabis.
Leanne McFall (47), of Lanntara in Ballymena, was detected at Antrim Area Hospital on August 15 last year.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police received a report from hospital staff at Antrim Area Hospital that there was a strong smell of cannabis from the defendant who was a patient in a ward.
The defendant handed over a joint to staff. Later she had gone for a smoke and "this time the defendant threw a joint on the ground".
The defendant, who had a record, was fined £100.