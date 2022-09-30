Antrim arson attack probed by PSNI
Police are appealing for information in relation to an “arson attack” in Antrim’s Parkhall estate this afternoon (Friday).
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information in relation to an arson attack in the Donegore Drive area of the Parkhall estate.
“At around 2.45pm this afternoon, police received a report of a car on fire in the area which had been deliberately started.
“If you saw anything suspicious, or have any information that could assist police with their enquiries, please contact police on 101, quoting 1099 30/09/22.”