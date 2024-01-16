A man who breached a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by being in Holland without obtaining prior approval from his Designated Risk Manager, has been fined £250 at a court in County Antrim.

Johnathan Woodside (40), with an address listed as in the Larne area, also breached the SOPO by failing to notify police he would be absent from his notified address on a day unknown between March 27 and April 1, 2022.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant, a registered sex offender, returned to Northern Ireland on a flight from Holland on March 31 in 2022 and the notification breaches came to light.

The prosecutor said the defendant said he thought it had been okay not to have obtained "authorisation" to travel because it was within a three-day period.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been subject to the requirements since 2017. He told the defendant: "These regulations serve an important purpose because you appeared in the Crown Court in Laganside in 2017 for very serious offences and that is why the regulations are put in place to prevent and limit the risk of re-offending.

"In this particular case I am attaching significant weight to the fact that I am told by the defence, and the prosecution confirm this, that had you sought permission from your Designated Risk Manager that in all likelihood they would have approved this short trip to the Netherlands.

"So on that basis, and given the fact that is your first and only breach of the Order, I am prepared on this occasion to deal with it by way of a monetary penalty."