Antrim Crown Court: two men and a woman sentenced over drug-related offences
Mark Bamber, 39, was convicted of being concerned in the supply of Class B controlled drugs, possession of Class A drugs and possession of a firearm other than a handgun without a certificate.
Bamber, from Drumsough Road, Randalstown, was sentenced to two years custodial with half to be served on licence.
Emma Sheerin, 23, from Cullybackey Road, Ahoghill, was convicted of possession of criminal property and will have to serve 120 hours of community service.
Meanwhile, Robert McNeill, 42, from Waveney Avenue, Ballymena, will serve a custodial sentence of six months for entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property.
Their co-accused Hailang Jiang, 46, from Camden Street, Belfast, was sentenced at an earlier date for possession of criminal property and illegal entry to United Kingdom. He was sentenced to eight months imprisonment for each offence.
Speaking after the sentencing, Chief Inspector Boyd said: “Police carried out a search of two residential properties in the Cullybackey and Randalstown areas in August 2022, which uncovered firearms, mobile phones and a Class A controlled drug, namely cocaine.
"This followed the stop and search of Hailiang Jiang, who had earlier been observed leaving the Cullybackey address. He was found to be carrying almost £18,000 in cash.
“While police were in attendance at the Cullybackey address, Emma Sheerin attempted to leave the property with a satchel containing £9,000 in cash and a number of envelopes. Subsequently, the fingerprints of Robert McNeill were found on both the cash and envelopes seized from Sheerin, and an envelope seized from Jiang.
"Today’s sentencing offers reassurance that we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminal and drug-related activity. Information from the public is crucial in helping us tackle the scourge of drugs and effectively focus our efforts on identifying and removing those who supply drugs from our streets.”
Information, Chief Inspector Boyd added, can be given directly to police by calling 101. Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.