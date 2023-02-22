A man was arrested after two officers were injured while responding to a disturbance in Antrim yesterday evening (Tuesday).

Chief Inspector David Gray said: “Police attended a report of a disturbance in the Greenvale Manor area at around 5.45pm. It was reported that a 38-year-old man had assaulted a man and a woman in the property.

“Once police arrived, the man continued to be aggressive towards the officers and lunged at them with a knife. The two officers were injured while safely detaining the man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The man was arrested on suspicion of numerous offences, including assault on police, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody at this time.

Editorial image.

“Thankfully on this occasion, all the officers involved felt well enough to remain on duty, but this was a frightening ordeal for officers who are simply doing their job, again highlighting the risks our officers take on a daily basis to keep communities safe.

"Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated."

Advertisement