A Co Antrim business has been fined for causing a discharge of trade effluent to enter a waterway.

Golden Popcorn Ltd, Orchard Close, Newpark Industrial Estate, Antrim, pleaded guilty and was fined £400 plus £15 Offenders Levy at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena.

The court heard that on March 3, 2022 a water quality inspector (WQI) acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) responded to a report of oil present in a waterway. The WQI examined the Hollow Burn and discovered oil present on the surface of the waterway. The WQI traced the oil upstream to Golden Popcorn Ltd premises.

The escape of oil had occurred when a shut-off valve on an oil reception tank had been left open, causing the tank to overfill and overflow. This resulted in the spill of more than 2,500 litres of rapeseed oil flowing onto the surrounding area before entering the nearby water systems and the Hollow Burn, a tributary of the Six Mile Water.

In accordance with procedures a tripartite statutory sample was collected.

