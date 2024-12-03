Antrim Hospital patient made 'negative comments about Catholics and foreigners'
The defendant, Leanne McFall (46), with an address listed as 'no fixed abode' in Ballymena, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, for a spate of offending.
A prosecutor said at 9.30am on May 7 this year police were with McFall, who was under arrest and was awaiting treatment at the hospital. She was using offensive terminology and swearing loudly.
There were others nearby including two young children and the defendant "also used the term 'he/she', 'retard' and negatively referred to Catholics and foreigners'."
Meanwhile, on August 4 this year police attended the hospital to a report of the defendant smoking herbal cannabis. On arrival police noted a strong smell of herbal cannabis and one gramme of the drug was found.
On May 4 this year the defendant was disorderly at Henry Street in Ballymena. She was "highly intoxicated".
An ambulance was tasked but she was abusive to police and members of the public. The defendant shouted "Up the 'Ra" and "black b**tards" at police while children and others were passing. McFall called police "Fenians" and "speccy".
The defendant who was in court in a wheelchair, had a leg amputated this year, the court was told.
A defence solicitor said the defendant's life had been in "freefall due to alcohol and drugs". The lawyer said McFall recognised the offences had been "unsavoury".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the comments the defendant made were "totally unacceptable".
He said disorderly behaviour in a hospital would normally attract an immediate custodial sentence but he told her "the amputation of your limb is a life-changing event" and in the light of her circumstances he handed down a four months prison term, suspended for two years. The defendant was also fined £150.