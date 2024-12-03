A patient in the waiting area at the Emergency Department of Antrim Area Hospital made comments which "negatively referred to Catholics and foreigners", a prosecutor told a court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant, Leanne McFall (46), with an address listed as 'no fixed abode' in Ballymena, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, for a spate of offending.

A prosecutor said at 9.30am on May 7 this year police were with McFall, who was under arrest and was awaiting treatment at the hospital. She was using offensive terminology and swearing loudly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were others nearby including two young children and the defendant "also used the term 'he/she', 'retard' and negatively referred to Catholics and foreigners'."

Court told of incident at Antrim Area Hospital. Photo: Google

Meanwhile, on August 4 this year police attended the hospital to a report of the defendant smoking herbal cannabis. On arrival police noted a strong smell of herbal cannabis and one gramme of the drug was found.

On May 4 this year the defendant was disorderly at Henry Street in Ballymena. She was "highly intoxicated".

An ambulance was tasked but she was abusive to police and members of the public. The defendant shouted "Up the 'Ra" and "black b**tards" at police while children and others were passing. McFall called police "Fenians" and "speccy".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant who was in court in a wheelchair, had a leg amputated this year, the court was told.

A defence solicitor said the defendant's life had been in "freefall due to alcohol and drugs". The lawyer said McFall recognised the offences had been "unsavoury".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the comments the defendant made were "totally unacceptable".

He said disorderly behaviour in a hospital would normally attract an immediate custodial sentence but he told her "the amputation of your limb is a life-changing event" and in the light of her circumstances he handed down a four months prison term, suspended for two years. The defendant was also fined £150.