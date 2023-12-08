Antrim man (32) jailed after assault, threats to kill and coercive control
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ben Hill, from the Antrim area, will serve one year and eight months in custody and one year and eight months on licence. He will also be subjected to a restraining order for five years with regards to the victim.
Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Jenni Allen said: “The victim in this case was subjected to repeated violent attacks and attempts of intimidation. She was undoubtedly left with long lasting trauma. I would like to take this opportunity to praise the victim for her bravery in coming forward and assisting our investigation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Domestic abuse, in all its forms, has no place in our society and tackling it remains one of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s top priorities. We would encourage anyone who is experiencing any form of domestic abuse, or concerned about someone who is, to speak out to stop it.
"Report to Police by calling 101, or in an emergency call 999. If you're calling 999 for help, but too afraid to speak, dial 55 on your mobile phone when calling in an emergency and the operator will know that you need to be put through to police.
“A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is also available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual abuse, now or in the past. The number to call is 0808 802 1414.”