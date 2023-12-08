A 32-year-old man was sentenced to three years and four months at Antrim Crown Court today (Friday) for six charges including possession of an offensive weapon, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill and coercive control.

Ben Hill, from the Antrim area, will serve one year and eight months in custody and one year and eight months on licence. He will also be subjected to a restraining order for five years with regards to the victim.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Jenni Allen said: “The victim in this case was subjected to repeated violent attacks and attempts of intimidation. She was undoubtedly left with long lasting trauma. I would like to take this opportunity to praise the victim for her bravery in coming forward and assisting our investigation.

“Domestic abuse, in all its forms, has no place in our society and tackling it remains one of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s top priorities. We would encourage anyone who is experiencing any form of domestic abuse, or concerned about someone who is, to speak out to stop it.

Antrim Courthouse. Photo by: Google

"Report to Police by calling 101, or in an emergency call 999. If you're calling 999 for help, but too afraid to speak, dial 55 on your mobile phone when calling in an emergency and the operator will know that you need to be put through to police.