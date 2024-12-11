A man has pleaded guilty to a shoplifting spree.

Marcus Fleming (21), with an address listed as Cedarmount in Antrim town, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, December 3, via video link from prison where he is on remand charged with the manslaughter of Tony Miskimmon (74), who passed away four days after a November 2 incident in Antrim.

Fleming stole 'alcohol and fly spray' worth £15.80 from Tesco in Antrim on Friday November 1 this year and alcohol worth £62 from the same shop on the same day.

He also stole alcohol and phone chargers worth £65 from Tesco; alcohol worth £15.80 from Tesco and foodstuffs worth £30 from Spar at Ballymena Road in Antrim - all on October 18 this year.

A defence barrister said that the defendant is on remand for manslaughter. The lawyer said the defendant, who had a previous record, has "mental health" and "addiction issues".

He said the defendant had a criminal record as a youth and then worked as a barber "but fell of the rails again".

Regarding the shoplifting, the barrister told the court: "The catalyst behind this offending was trying to fund his habit, specifically to alcohol at this time".

The lawyer said the defendant has joined Alcoholics Anonymous.

For the shoplifting offences, District Judge Amanda Brady, handed down a four months prison term, suspended for two years.

The defendant remains in custody on remand on the manslaughter charge.