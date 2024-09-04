Antrim man caught with six Pregabalin tablets

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2024, 09:39 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2024, 09:50 BST
A 29-year-old man caught with six Pregabalin tablets has been fined £250.

Scott McKeown, of Thyme Park in Antrim town, was detected on May 3 this year.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison, on Tuesday, September 3.

A defence lawyer said the defendant, who had a record, had addiction issues.