Antrim man caught with six Pregabalin tablets
A 29-year-old man caught with six Pregabalin tablets has been fined £250.
Scott McKeown, of Thyme Park in Antrim town, was detected on May 3 this year.
He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison, on Tuesday, September 3.
A defence lawyer said the defendant, who had a record, had addiction issues.