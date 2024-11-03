A man is due in court on charges relating to a serious assault in Antrim on Saturday (November 2).

The 21-year-old has been charged with wounding, two counts of criminal damage and one count of attempted criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, November 4.

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with the investigation has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

In a statement issued on Sunday (November 3) following the Station Road incident, the PSNI said it was reported that the victim was approached by a male and female and punched to the head by the male, knocking him unconscious.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries and he remains in a critical condition, the PSNI added.

Anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the incident or captured dash-cam or CCTV footage which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference 1413 02/11/24.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.