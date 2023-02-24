A man has been banned from the roads after admitting to being in charge of a motorcycle whilst unfit through drink.

David Spence, 25, whose address was given as Orkney Street in Antrim, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 23.

The court heard that on July 30, 2022, police received a call to say that a motorcyclist had come off his bike at Old Colin in Dunmurry.

The police attended the scene and found the defendant laid out on the pavement with the motorcycle close by.

Antrim man banned from the roads by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google

The defendant told police that he had been walking the motorcycle home and was injured when it fell on him.

He refused to give a sample of breath when requested and was transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital due to his injuries.

Whilst at the hospital he provided a blood sample, which had a reading of 118 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, in excess of the legal limit of 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Addressing the defendant, Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said: “I do not believe for one second you were pushing that bike. You were drunk, fell off the bike, and was injured.”

Mr Holmes disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months, however he stated that he would not have to retake his driving test again at the end of the disqualification period. He also said the defendant could avail of the drink driving course, which could reduce the ban by a quarter,.

