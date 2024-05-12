Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young man had part of each of his ears bitten off in an assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at a licensed premises in the High Street area of Antrim shortly before 12.10am.

The man, who is in his late teens, attended hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Police said their enquiries are ongoing and they are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or has mobile phone footage.