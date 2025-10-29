A man is accused of three breaches of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Richard McFarland (57), with an address listed on his charge sheet as Stable Court, Antrim, is alleged to have committed offences on September 30 this year.

He is charged with using an alias; having a Smartwatch without informing his designated risk manager; and deleting internet history.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, via video link from prison.

No further details regarding the background to the charges were given to the court. A prosecutor said the case file is not due until November 18.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to November 25.