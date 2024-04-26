Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Gerard Valliday (36), with an address listed as Suffolk Square in Antrim town, on Tuesday, April 23, appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

He was charged with being 'unlawfully at large'; causing criminal damage to a monitoring tag and monitoring unit and theft of monitoring equipment and entered guilty pleas.

The court heard the defendant had been released on licence from prison and on January 15 police received a report he breached his conditions and damaged his monitoring equipment.

A prosecutor said: "Police could not locate the defendant. He was eventually located on February 3 this year."

When arrested and interviewed the defendant said he had been staying with a family member and after having an argument he had thrown monitoring equipment against a wall damaging it before leaving and "stayed elsewhere".

The defendant said he then took a "Stanley Knife" and cut the tag off.

In January last year for wounding and criminal damage charges he had received a three year sentence with half to be spent in custody and half on release licence.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had damaged the monitoring equipment when he "lost his temper".