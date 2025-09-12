A man who allegedly "scaled a drainpipe" at his ex-partner's first floor flat is charged with stalking and domestic abuse.

Daniel Hutton (36), with an address listed as Greenview Way in Antrim town, is also charged with non-fatal strangulation on another occasion.

Charges relate to August 2024 and May and June this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday (September 9), the defendant was released on continuing bail and his case was adjourned to October 7.