Paul Armstrong, (44) of Hawkswood Terrace in Antrim and Jonathan David Patterson (44), of Moylinney Park in Antrim, are accused of murdering Liam Christie in October last year.
Both men are also charged with possessing 9mm handguns with intent to endanger life.
Liam Christie (44), was shot dead at the Ballycraigy estate in Antrim on Thursday October 20 last year.
A police officer told a previous court it was a "brutal execution while the victim lay in his bed asleep".
Both accused appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from custody.
Their cases were adjourned to July 25.