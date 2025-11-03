Antrim motorist in charge of vehicle was almost four times legal drink drive limit

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 08:43 GMT
A woman who was in charge of a vehicle was almost four times the drink drive limit.

When taken to custody the evidential reading was 134 - the legal limit is 35 - Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

Susanne Allison Bradley (50), of Tiree Street in Antrim town, admitted being in charge of a vehicle whilst having excess alcohol in her breath after 7pm on September 2 this year at Asda in Antrim.

Police had received a report of a vehicle being driven by an intoxicated female. Officers saw the defendant walking towards a vehicle carrying four bottles of wine. She had car keys in her hand and reached for the driver's door.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

Police confiscated the keys. She failed a preliminary breath test and had an evidential sample of 134 in breath.

A defence barrister said the defendant was remorseful after having an "alcohol relapse" due to "particularly challenging period of her life".

The defendant had a "relevant entry" in 2017. District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "high reading" on September 2.

The defendant has to do 100 hours of Community Service and she was banned from driving for nine months.

