Antrim motorist in charge of vehicle was almost four times legal drink drive limit
When taken to custody the evidential reading was 134 - the legal limit is 35 - Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.
Susanne Allison Bradley (50), of Tiree Street in Antrim town, admitted being in charge of a vehicle whilst having excess alcohol in her breath after 7pm on September 2 this year at Asda in Antrim.
Police had received a report of a vehicle being driven by an intoxicated female. Officers saw the defendant walking towards a vehicle carrying four bottles of wine. She had car keys in her hand and reached for the driver's door.
Police confiscated the keys. She failed a preliminary breath test and had an evidential sample of 134 in breath.
A defence barrister said the defendant was remorseful after having an "alcohol relapse" due to "particularly challenging period of her life".
The defendant had a "relevant entry" in 2017. District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "high reading" on September 2.
The defendant has to do 100 hours of Community Service and she was banned from driving for nine months.