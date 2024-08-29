Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested by police investigating sectarian-motivated hate crimes in Antrim.

The 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in the Ballycraigy area of the town, including attempted intimidation and possession of criminal property.

The arrest follows a number of searches in Belfast on Wednesday, August 28. The man has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

A number of reports of criminal damage to properties in Ballycraigy were made to police in May and June. These are being treated as sectarian-motivated hate crimes.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact them by calling 101.