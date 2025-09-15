A male has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an incident in Antrim.

Police have revealed how officers from the Interceptors team from Sprucefield who were in the area on Saturday were made aware of the incident in the Steeple Road area.

“The female householder, who was in the home with her toddler disturbed a male in the kitchen of the house, the male made off and police were called,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

"Approximately five minutes after making the 999 call, a male matching the description given by the householder was detained by Interceptors a short distance away on Oriel Road.

"This male was arrested on suspicion of burglary and is now assisting police with their enquiries.

"Due to the prompt actions and accurate description given by the home owner, this male was detained before they could get away from the area.”