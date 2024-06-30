Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are treating a criminal damage attack on two new-build properties in Co Antrim as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

Officers are appealing for information following the incident in the early hours of Sunday, June 30.

It was reported that just before 3am, four people dressed in dark clothing ran into the Reford Grove development in Antrim and threw objects.

"On arrival, officers noted that two windows had been smashed, and paint damage caused, at both of the properties,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"We are treating this damage as a sectarian-motivated hate crime. I want to assure the public that we take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously.

"We have already increased proactive patrols in the area and our neighbourhood policing team will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies, to monitor any impact or concerns.

"There is no place in our society for such behaviour. We take a zero tolerance approach to those wanting to cause fear, or incite and promote hatred.