Antrim race hate-related incidents probe: 30-year-old man released on bail
A man (30) arrested on Tuesday, July 9, by police investigating a number of race hate-related incidents in Antrim in recent weeks, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Police say their investigations into racially-motivated, hate crime-related incidents across the wider Ballycraigy area including intimidation and criminal damage, are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.