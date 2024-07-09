Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man (30) arrested on Tuesday, July 9, by police investigating a number of race hate-related incidents in Antrim in recent weeks, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police say their investigations into racially-motivated, hate crime-related incidents across the wider Ballycraigy area including intimidation and criminal damage, are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101.