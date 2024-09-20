Antrim Road fly-tipping: council Enforcement Officers 'inspecting the sutuation'
Items, including tyres, were reported to the local authority this week after they were discarded in a layby close to the Antrim Road’s junction with Floral Road.
In a statement issued to this newspaper, a council spokesperson said: "We’re aware of reports of fly-tipping at the top of Floral Road, and our Enforcement Team is inspecting the situation. However, initial indications suggest that the waste may be located on private land.
"Belfast City Council urges all residents to dispose of waste responsibly. Bulky items can be taken to any of our recycling centres or residents can arrange for collection through our online service.
"Fly-tipping, or the illegal and deliberate dumping of waste, is a serious offence and can result in fines of up to £2,500.
"For more information on proper waste disposal or to report incidents of fly-tipping, please visit our website."