Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast City Council has stated how fly-tipping can result in fines of up to £2,500 following illegal dumping in the Antrim Road area.

Items, including tyres, were reported to the local authority this week after they were discarded in a layby close to the Antrim Road’s junction with Floral Road.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a council spokesperson said: "We’re aware of reports of fly-tipping at the top of Floral Road, and our Enforcement Team is inspecting the situation. However, initial indications suggest that the waste may be located on private land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fly-tipping close to the Floral Road junction was reported to Belfast City Council. (Pic: Google).

"Belfast City Council urges all residents to dispose of waste responsibly. Bulky items can be taken to any of our recycling centres or residents can arrange for collection through our online service.

"Fly-tipping, or the illegal and deliberate dumping of waste, is a serious offence and can result in fines of up to £2,500.

"For more information on proper waste disposal or to report incidents of fly-tipping, please visit our website."