Antrim robbery probe: two men arrested on suspicion of offences including threats to kill and kidnapping
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two men, aged 29 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill and kidnapping. They both remain in police custody at this time assisting with enquiries.
In a statement on Monday, police said the 26-year-old victim was walking in an alleyway adjacent to Seacash Drive at around 3.50am when he was approached by two men.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The pair attacked the man, punching and kicking him, and stole his phone and bank card, attempting to use the latter to withdraw cash from a nearby ATM. The victim was able to make off from his attackers and contact police.
Police say their enquiries are continuing, and anyone who may have any information which might assist is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 341 of 18/03/24.