Two men, aged 29 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill and kidnapping. They both remain in police custody at this time assisting with enquiries.

In a statement on Monday, police said the 26-year-old victim was walking in an alleyway adjacent to Seacash Drive at around 3.50am when he was approached by two men.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police on 101. Photo by: Pacemaker

The pair attacked the man, punching and kicking him, and stole his phone and bank card, attempting to use the latter to withdraw cash from a nearby ATM. The victim was able to make off from his attackers and contact police.