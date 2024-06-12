Antrim security alert ends after objects declared ‘elaborate hoaxes’
Shortly after 11:30am on Wednesday, June 12, it was reported that two suspicious objects had been found in the vicinity of a building in the area.
Officers attended and examinations were carried out on the objects, which police say have now been declared as elaborate hoaxes.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “The objects have been taken away for further forensic examination and Ballyutoag Road has re-opened.
"An investigation is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police at Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 524 12/06/24.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.