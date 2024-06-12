Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are advised the Ballyutoag Road in Antrim has now reopened after an earlier security alert was declared an “elaborate hoax”.

Shortly after 11:30am on Wednesday, June 12, it was reported that two suspicious objects had been found in the vicinity of a building in the area.

Officers attended and examinations were carried out on the objects, which police say have now been declared as elaborate hoaxes.

Police at the scene of the incident earlier on Wednesday, June 12. The road has now reopened. Picture by Peter Morrison/PressEye

In a statement, the PSNI added: “The objects have been taken away for further forensic examination and Ballyutoag Road has re-opened.

"An investigation is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police at Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 524 12/06/24.”