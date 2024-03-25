Antrim stabbing investigation: man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Shortly before 1.30pm, it was reported that a man had been stabbed in the chest. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are said to be serious, but not life threatening at this time.
“A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a Class B controlled drug. He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
“Officers remain at the scene this evening, and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or who has any information which might assist us with our enquiries, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 871 of 25/03/24.”
A report can also be made online, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.