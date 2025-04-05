Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 25-year-old Antrim town man is accused of possessing indecent photos of children.

Dylan Gill, of Oaktree Drive, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

He faces 13 charges with the first charge making reference to alleged possession of 45 indecent photos of children on February 7 in 2023.

There are also nine charges of making indecent photographs of children between January 2020 and February 2023 and three charges of possession of 'extreme pornographic' images on September 7 in 2023.

During a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court - a prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and a defence solicitor had no contrary submissions.

The case was sent to the Crown Court for arraignment on May 6.

The defendant was given £500 bail with a condition that he is to have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 apart from every day "inadvertent contact".