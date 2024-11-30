Antrim: two people taken to safety after arson attack on flat
Police are investigating an overnight arson attack on a property in Antrim.
It's believed that flammable liquid was poured on the front door of a flat in Mallusk Gardens and set alight at around 4am.
A police spokesperson confirmed two people who were inside were removed by the Fire Service but thankfully were not harmed in any way.
"Officers are working to establish a motive for the attack and are keen to hear from anyone with information regarding this crime. They can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 210 30/11/24.