Police are investigating an overnight arson attack on a property in Antrim.

It's believed that flammable liquid was poured on the front door of a flat in Mallusk Gardens and set alight at around 4am.

A police spokesperson confirmed two people who were inside were removed by the Fire Service but thankfully were not harmed in any way.

"Officers are working to establish a motive for the attack and are keen to hear from anyone with information regarding this crime. They can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 210 30/11/24.